MWC opponents will clash when the Utah State Aggies (5-6) battle the New Mexico Lobos (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Utah State vs. New Mexico?

  • Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Utah State 32, New Mexico 29
  • Utah State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • This season, New Mexico has won three out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.
  • The Lobos have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.
  • The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: New Mexico (+5)
  • In 10 Utah State games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
  • New Mexico owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lobos have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in six chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (60.5)
  • Utah State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's total of 60.5 points six times this season.
  • This season, six of New Mexico's games have ended with a score higher than 60.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 59.2 points per game, 1.3 points fewer than the over/under of 60.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 55.1 58.1 52.1
Implied Total AVG 31.6 32.4 30.8
ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.1 56.3 51
Implied Total AVG 33.4 31.5 34.7
ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0
Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 1-2 2-3

