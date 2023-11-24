MWC opponents will clash when the Utah State Aggies (5-6) battle the New Mexico Lobos (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Utah State vs. New Mexico?

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 32, New Mexico 29

Utah State 32, New Mexico 29 Utah State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

This season, New Mexico has won three out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

The Lobos have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (+5)



New Mexico (+5) In 10 Utah State games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

New Mexico owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Lobos have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in six chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (60.5)



Over (60.5) Utah State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's total of 60.5 points six times this season.

This season, six of New Mexico's games have ended with a score higher than 60.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.2 points per game, 1.3 points fewer than the over/under of 60.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 58.1 52.1 Implied Total AVG 31.6 32.4 30.8 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 4-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.1 56.3 51 Implied Total AVG 33.4 31.5 34.7 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 1-2 2-3

