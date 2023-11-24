Best Bets & Odds for the Utah State vs. New Mexico Game – Friday, November 24
MWC opponents will clash when the Utah State Aggies (5-6) battle the New Mexico Lobos (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Utah State vs. New Mexico?
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Utah State 32, New Mexico 29
- Utah State has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- This season, New Mexico has won three out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Lobos have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +190 on the moneyline.
- The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
New Mexico (+5)
- In 10 Utah State games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- New Mexico owns a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lobos have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in six chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (60.5)
- Utah State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Friday's total of 60.5 points six times this season.
- This season, six of New Mexico's games have ended with a score higher than 60.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.2 points per game, 1.3 points fewer than the over/under of 60.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Utah State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.1
|58.1
|52.1
|Implied Total AVG
|31.6
|32.4
|30.8
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-3-0
|4-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|1-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-3
|0-3
New Mexico
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.1
|56.3
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|33.4
|31.5
|34.7
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-5
|1-2
|2-3
