Friday's game between the Missouri Tigers (4-1) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-3) at Ocean Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-58 and heavily favors Missouri to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Golden Eagles head into this game after a 62-56 loss to Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Tennessee Tech vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 86, Tennessee Tech 58

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Eagles outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game last season (scoring 68.7 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball while giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball) and had a +187 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee Tech averaged 2.6 more points in OVC games (71.3) than overall (68.7).

The Golden Eagles averaged 74 points per game at home last season, and 63.8 on the road.

At home, Tennessee Tech allowed 61 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 65.9.

