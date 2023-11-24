Friday's contest between the William & Mary Tribe (0-4) and Tennessee State Tigers (1-3) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-52 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored William & Mary, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Tigers dropped their most recent matchup 74-43 against Lipscomb on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee State vs. William & Mary Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee State vs. William & Mary Score Prediction

Prediction: William & Mary 69, Tennessee State 52

Other OVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a -148 scoring differential last season, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They put up 66.2 points per game to rank 151st in college basketball and allowed 71.3 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Tennessee State scored fewer points in conference play (65.6 per game) than overall (66.2).

In 2022-23, the Tigers averaged 16.8 more points per game at home (74.7) than away (57.9).

At home, Tennessee State conceded 70.4 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than it allowed away (72.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.