The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Mercer Bears (1-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee State -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

The average total in Tennessee State's contests this year is 146.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.

This is the first time Tennessee State will play as a favorite this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Tennessee State.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee State 19 70.4% 78.1 146.8 75.0 142 146.8 Mercer 6 20.7% 68.7 146.8 67.0 142 136.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers put up just 1.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Bears give up (76.0).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee State 13-14-0 7-7 18-9-0 Mercer 11-18-0 5-10 10-19-0

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee State Mercer 13-4 Home Record 7-7 4-8 Away Record 4-10 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 85.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.