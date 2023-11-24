The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Bears allow to opponents.

The Tigers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 352nd.

The Tigers average 77.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 76.0 the Bears give up.

When Tennessee State puts up more than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.

The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 away from home.

Tennessee State averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

