Can we expect Ryan McDonagh finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:33 Away W 4-1 10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 6-1 10/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:06 Home W 3-0

Predators vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

