Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will face the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. There are prop bets for Josi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Roman Josi vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:54 per game on the ice, is -4.

Josi has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Josi has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Josi has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Josi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Josi Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 4 12 Points 3 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

