Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Putnam County, Tennessee has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Upperman High School at Greeneville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
