The St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou and the Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Predators vs. Blues Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has recorded nine goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.7 per game), taking 4.3 shots per game and shooting 11.7%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 21 total points (1.2 per game).

Nashville's O'Reilly has posted 17 total points (0.9 per game), with nine goals and eight assists.

This season, Gustav Nyquist has two goals and 11 assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 101 saves with a .910% save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blues Players to Watch

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Robert Thomas, with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:05 per game.

Kyrou has chipped in with 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

Pavel Buchnevich's 11 points this season are via six goals and five assists.

Joel Hofer (5-2-0) has a goals against average of 2.5 on the season. His .919% save percentage ranks 14th in the NHL.

Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 22nd 29.7 Shots 31.3 15th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 31st 7.27% Power Play % 20% 16th 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 27th

