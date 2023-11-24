How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UIC Flames (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Blue Raiders make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (34.8%).
- In games Middle Tennessee shoots higher than 34.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Raiders are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 101st.
- The 70 points per game the Blue Raiders record are 6.2 more points than the Flames allow (63.8).
- Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Blue Raiders ceded 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).
- Middle Tennessee drained 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 66-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Milligan
|W 88-62
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|UAB
|L 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|UIC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
