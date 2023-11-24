The UIC Flames (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (34.8%).

In games Middle Tennessee shoots higher than 34.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Blue Raiders are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 101st.

The 70 points per game the Blue Raiders record are 6.2 more points than the Flames allow (63.8).

Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Raiders ceded 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).

Middle Tennessee drained 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule