The UIC Flames (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Blue Raiders make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Flames have allowed to their opponents (34.8%).
  • In games Middle Tennessee shoots higher than 34.8% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Raiders are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 101st.
  • The 70 points per game the Blue Raiders record are 6.2 more points than the Flames allow (63.8).
  • Middle Tennessee has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 63.8 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Middle Tennessee averaged 72.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Blue Raiders ceded 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than on the road (76.1).
  • Middle Tennessee drained 6.9 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.3, 34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Western Carolina L 66-64 Murphy Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Milligan W 88-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/21/2023 UAB L 58-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/24/2023 UIC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 Wofford - Murphy Athletic Center
12/5/2023 Missouri State - Murphy Athletic Center

