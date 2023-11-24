Memphis vs. Villanova November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (5-0) will play the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN.
Memphis vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Memphis Players to Watch
- David Jones: 18.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaykwon Walton: 12.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 8.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jordan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Memphis vs. Villanova Stat Comparison
|Memphis Rank
|Memphis AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|67th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|78.3
|130th
|180th
|70.6
|Points Allowed
|64.3
|70th
|221st
|32.6
|Rebounds
|34.8
|132nd
|247th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|254th
|51st
|9.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|59th
|112th
|14.6
|Assists
|10.8
|295th
|284th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|9.3
|37th
