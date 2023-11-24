The Memphis Tigers (8-3) will square off against the Temple Owls (3-8) in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 65.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Memphis vs. Temple Betting Trends

Memphis has compiled a 3-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Temple has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Owls have been an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

