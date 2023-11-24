The Memphis Tigers (8-3) and the Temple Owls (3-8) square off on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field in a clash of AAC opponents.

Memphis sports the 16th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (453.4 yards per game), but rank 21st-worst defensively (418.8 yards allowed per game). Temple's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, surrendering 34.8 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 107th with 21.1 points per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Memphis vs. Temple Key Statistics

Memphis Temple 453.4 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (85th) 418.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 441.5 (123rd) 147.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.7 (126th) 306.1 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.8 (30th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (130th) 19 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (133rd)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 3,266 yards passing for Memphis, completing 66.6% of his passes and recording 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 242 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 162 times for 950 yards (86.4 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 424 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 53 times for 264 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 58 catches for 925 yards (84.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 783 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner leads Temple with 2,746 yards on 229-of-398 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Darvon Hubbard, has carried the ball 72 times for 317 yards (28.8 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 229 yards.

Joquez Smith has piled up 316 yards (on 70 attempts) with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson's 506 receiving yards (46 yards per game) lead the team. He has 38 receptions on 58 targets with four touchdowns.

Amad Anderson Jr. has caught 30 passes and compiled 478 receiving yards (43.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Dante Wright has racked up 469 reciving yards (42.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

