Friday's contest at Imperial Arena has the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) taking on the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at 3:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-72 win for Villanova, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Memphis vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, Memphis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-2.8)

Villanova (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Memphis is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Villanova's 3-2-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Wildcats' games have gone over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 70.6 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 221st in college basketball. Its opponents grab 33.6 per contest.

Memphis makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per game its opponents make at a 32.5% rate.

The Tigers rank 131st in college basketball by averaging 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 98th in college basketball, allowing 83.8 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (284th in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 15 it forces on average (55th in college basketball).

