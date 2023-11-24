Friday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) and the Memphis Tigers (5-0) at Imperial Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-72, with Villanova securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Memphis vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, Memphis 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-2.8)

Villanova (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.7

Memphis has a 2-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Villanova, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 2-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers average 82.2 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per outing (180th in college basketball). They have a +58 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The 32.6 rebounds per game Memphis averages rank 221st in college basketball. Its opponents record 33.6 per outing.

Memphis connects on 9.4 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (32nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per game its opponents make at a 32.5% rate.

The Tigers' 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 131st in college basketball, and the 83.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 98th in college basketball.

Memphis wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13.6 (284th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per contest (70th in college basketball).

Villanova is 132nd in the nation at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's 7.5 more than the 27.3 its opponents average.

Villanova makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.8 on average.

Villanova has won the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 9.3 (37th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

