How to Watch Memphis vs. Villanova on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (5-0) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wildcats have won three games in a row.
Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 38% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 38% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 132nd.
- The Tigers put up 82.2 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.
- When Memphis scores more than 64.3 points, it is 5-0.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively, Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in away games.
- Defensively the Tigers played better at home last year, allowing 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 in road games.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Memphis performed worse at home last year, averaging 5.5 threes per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip away from home.
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|W 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
