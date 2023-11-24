Based on our computer model, the Memphis Tigers will beat the Temple Owls when the two teams come together at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday, November 24, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Memphis vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-13) Under (64) Memphis 43, Temple 20

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Tigers have three wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

Memphis has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 13-point favorites.

The Tigers have played 10 games this season and eight of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 64 points, 5.4 more than the average point total for Memphis games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls are just 2-7-0 against the spread this year.

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 13 points or more this season (0-3).

The Owls have gone over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

The average over/under for Temple games this season is 7.2 fewer points than the point total of 64 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 39.2 29.7 38.8 31.5 42.8 26.0 Temple 21.1 34.8 23.0 32.2 18.8 38.0

