The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Montréal, Quebec

Venue: Bell Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -3.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bisons Betting Records & Stats

Lipscomb has played three games this season that finished with a point total above 154.5 points.

Lipscomb's games this year have had a 165-point total on average, 10.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Lipscomb has a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Lipscomb was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bisons have not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Lipscomb has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 4 13.3% 74.4 150.8 69.1 140.1 140.7 Lipscomb 9 33.3% 76.4 150.8 71 140.1 145.4

Additional Lipscomb Insights & Trends

The Bisons put up 15 more points per game (88.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.8).

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Lipscomb is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 15-15-0 5-10 15-15-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 4-5 14-13-0

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Lipscomb 13-0 Home Record 13-2 10-6 Away Record 7-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

