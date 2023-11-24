Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb matchup in this article.
Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|Lipscomb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Asheville (-3.5)
|154.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|UNC Asheville (-3.5)
|154.5
|-170
|+138
Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Lipscomb put together a 15-12-0 ATS record last season.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Bisons had an ATS record of 4-5.
- UNC Asheville went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Bulldogs games.
