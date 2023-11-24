The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb matchup in this article.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Asheville Moneyline Lipscomb Moneyline BetMGM UNC Asheville (-3.5) 154.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Asheville (-3.5) 154.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Lipscomb put together a 15-12-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year, the Bisons had an ATS record of 4-5.

UNC Asheville went 15-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Bulldogs games.

