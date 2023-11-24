The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

This season, Lipscomb has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.9% from the field.

The Bisons are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 114th.

The Bisons score 15 more points per game (88.8) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (73.8).

Lipscomb has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lipscomb averaged 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 73 away.

The Bisons conceded fewer points at home (67.1 per game) than on the road (74.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, Lipscomb drained fewer triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36%) as well.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule