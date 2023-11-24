On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Liam Foudy going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

  • Foudy is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
  • Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Foudy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:16 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:47 Home W 4-3
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:03 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:56 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 10:40 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:50 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:33 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 12:55 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 5:25 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

