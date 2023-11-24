How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (9-6) hope to continue a four-game road win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (3-11) on November 24, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Suns
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- This season, Memphis has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 12th.
- The Grizzlies' 107.4 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 114.9 the Suns allow.
- Memphis is 1-1 when it scores more than 114.9 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies average 106.8 points per game at home, 1.1 fewer points than away (107.9). On defense they concede 113.5 per game, 0.9 fewer points than away (114.4).
- Memphis gives up 113.5 points per game at home, and 114.4 on the road.
- This season the Grizzlies are collecting fewer assists at home (23.0 per game) than away (25.1).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Eye
|Desmond Bane
|Questionable
|Foot
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Ankle
|Xavier Tillman
|Out
|Knee
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Knee
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
