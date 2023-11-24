On Friday, November 24, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) face the Phoenix Suns (4-4) at 5:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and AZFamily.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSE, AZFamily

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 24 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 boards per game.

Xavier Tillman averages 12.7 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 40% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. posts 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per game.

Marcus Smart averages 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2 boards.

Ziaire Williams puts up 12 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's draining 42.9% of his shots from the field.

Eric Gordon gives the Suns 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while delivering 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this year.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Suns 107.5 Points Avg. 112.5 114.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111 43.6% Field Goal % 46.3% 32.4% Three Point % 36.2%

