The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to build on a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

Last season, the Owls had a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.9% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Aggies' opponents made.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Owls put up 11.3 more points per game (77.8) than the Aggies allowed (66.5).

Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Stats Insights

Texas A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Aggies are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 114th.

The Aggies average 12.1 more points per game (78.6) than the Owls give up to opponents (66.5).

When Texas A&M gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 5-0.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Owls surrendered 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than on the road (67.5).

At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than away from home (9.9). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M scored fewer points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (73.7) last season.

The Aggies allowed 60.5 points per game at home last season, and 67 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Texas A&M had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%) last season. But it sunk the same number of treys at home as away (6.3 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena 11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena 11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule