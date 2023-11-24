The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) are heavy underdogs (by 11.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State -11.5 141.5

East Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

East Tennessee State and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 141.5 points twice this season (in four games).

The average total in East Tennessee State's games this season is 138.4, 3.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

East Tennessee State lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Buccaneers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The implied probability of a win from East Tennessee State, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Tennessee State 8 29.6% 69.1 138.7 69 139.9 140.2 Alabama A&M 13 48.1% 69.6 138.7 70.9 139.9 139.5

Additional East Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers record 23.8 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Bulldogs give up (91).

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Tennessee State 12-15-0 0-1 9-18-0 Alabama A&M 12-15-0 1-2 13-14-0

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Tennessee State Alabama A&M 7-9 Home Record 9-8 4-9 Away Record 5-8 3-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

