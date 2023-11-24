The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0), winners of four straight as well. The Mocs are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which starts at 2:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -7.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

Of Chattanooga's 29 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 141.5 points 18 times.

The average number of points in Chattanooga's matchups last season was 149.3, which is 7.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

Chattanooga was the moneyline favorite 15 total times last season. It finished 10-5 in those games.

The Mocs had a record of 6-2 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (75%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Chattanooga a 77.8% chance to win.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 18 62.1% 77.2 139.6 72.1 148.1 145.6 Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 139.6 76 148.1 136.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).

Chattanooga went 7-3 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 14-15-0 5-4 14-15-0 Evansville 10-21-0 7-15 19-12-0

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Evansville 9-7 Home Record 3-10 6-9 Away Record 1-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.2 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.