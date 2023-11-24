Friday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) and Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Flashes, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:45 PM ET on November 24.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Mocs earned a 75-62 win over Virginia-Wise.

Chattanooga vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Chattanooga vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 69, Chattanooga 65

Other SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Schedule Analysis

The Mocs have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Chattanooga has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Chattanooga 2023-24 Best Wins

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 190) on November 10

70-45 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 347) on November 15

Chattanooga Leaders

Raven Thompson: 16.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10)

16.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54 FG%, 50 3PT% (5-for-10) Jada Guinn: 16 PTS, 52.4 FG%

16 PTS, 52.4 FG% Addie Porter: 5.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

5.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Karsen Murphy: 8.6 PTS, 63 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

8.6 PTS, 63 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6 PTS, 2 STL, 44 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs are outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per game with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (116th in college basketball) and allow 54 per outing (48th in college basketball).

