Friday's contest features the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) and the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) facing off at McKenzie Arena (on November 24) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-64 victory for Evansville.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 71, Chattanooga 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Evansville

Computer Predicted Spread: Evansville (-6.3)

Evansville (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.3

Chattanooga Performance Insights

Chattanooga was 52nd in the nation in points scored (77.2 per game) and 240th in points conceded (72.1) last year.

With 33.3 rebounds per game and 30.8 rebounds conceded, the Mocs were 86th and 155th in the nation, respectively, last year.

Chattanooga was 35th in college basketball in assists (15.3 per game) last year.

The Mocs were the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (11.4 per game) and 22nd-best in 3-point percentage (37.7%) last season.

Chattanooga gave up 8.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 322nd and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

Chattanooga attempted 51.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 43.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 48.3% of its shots, with 56.9% of its makes coming from there.

