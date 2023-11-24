Two hot squads square off when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, victors in four in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Chattanooga vs. Evansville matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Mocs games hit the over.

Evansville compiled a 10-21-0 ATS record last season.

The Purple Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 31 times last season.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Chattanooga much higher (seventh-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (131st).

Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

