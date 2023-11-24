Chattanooga vs. Evansville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Two hot squads square off when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, victors in four in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Chattanooga vs. Evansville matchup.
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chattanooga Moneyline
|Evansville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chattanooga (-7.5)
|141.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Chattanooga (-7.5)
|141.5
|-335
|+265
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Mocs games hit the over.
- Evansville compiled a 10-21-0 ATS record last season.
- The Purple Aces and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 31 times last season.
Chattanooga Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Sportsbooks rate Chattanooga much higher (seventh-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (131st).
- Chattanooga's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
