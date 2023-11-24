The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Purple Aces have also won four games in a row.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

  • The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.
  • Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs put up were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).
  • Chattanooga went 12-3 last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Mocs ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than on the road (72.7).
  • Chattanooga averaged 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% in road games.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Louisville W 81-71 KFC Yum! Center
11/14/2023 Bellarmine W 72-64 McKenzie Arena
11/19/2023 Tennessee Tech W 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/24/2023 Evansville - McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 Southeast Missouri State - McKenzie Arena
11/29/2023 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena

