The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Purple Aces have also won four games in a row.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs put up were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).

Chattanooga went 12-3 last season when scoring more than 76 points.

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Mocs ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than on the road (72.7).

Chattanooga averaged 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% in road games.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule