How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Purple Aces have also won four games in a row.
Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- UNC Greensboro vs UMKC (11:00 AM ET | November 24)
- Mercer vs Tennessee State (12:00 PM ET | November 24)
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- The Mocs made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Chattanooga went 10-1 when it shot higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Mocs were the 86th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 343rd.
- Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs put up were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces gave up (76).
- Chattanooga went 12-3 last season when scoring more than 76 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Chattanooga averaged 80.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Mocs ceded 2.1 fewer points per game (70.6) than on the road (72.7).
- Chattanooga averaged 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged away from home (11.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% in home games and 38.1% in road games.
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 81-71
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/14/2023
|Bellarmine
|W 72-64
|McKenzie Arena
|11/19/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/24/2023
|Evansville
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/26/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
