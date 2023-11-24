Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bradley County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Oakland High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 24

6:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Walker Valley High School at West High School