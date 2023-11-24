Friday's game between the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) and Belmont Bruins (2-2) going head to head at Palestra has a projected final score of 81-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Monmouth, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no set line.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Palestra

Belmont vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Monmouth 81, Belmont 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Monmouth (-2.8)

Monmouth (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 158.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont Performance Insights

On offense, Belmont put up 76.5 points per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 71.8 points per contest at the other end (233rd-ranked).

The Bruins grabbed 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Last season Belmont ranked 35th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.3 per game.

Last year the Bruins committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

When it came to three-point shooting, things were clicking for the Bruins, who made 9.6 treys per game (14th-best in college basketball) and shot 38.8% from downtown (seventh-best).

Belmont was 177th in the nation with 7.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 295th with a 35.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Belmont took 58.4% two-pointers (accounting for 65.8% of the team's buckets) and 41.6% threes (34.2%).

