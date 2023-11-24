How to Watch Belmont vs. Monmouth on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Toledo vs Indiana State (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
- Evansville vs Chattanooga (2:00 PM ET | November 24)
Belmont Stats Insights
- The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
- Last season, Belmont had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 109th.
- The Bruins put up only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Hawks allowed their opponents to score (74.7).
- When it scored more than 74.7 points last season, Belmont went 14-5.
Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Belmont scored 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
- In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (72.9).
- Belmont sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).
Belmont Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Furman
|L 99-76
|Timmons Arena
|11/14/2023
|Berry
|W 93-59
|Curb Event Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 100-68
|McKale Center
|11/24/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|Palestra
|11/25/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/26/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
