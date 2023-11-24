The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

Belmont Stats Insights

The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.

Last season, Belmont had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 109th.

The Bruins put up only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Hawks allowed their opponents to score (74.7).

When it scored more than 74.7 points last season, Belmont went 14-5.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Belmont scored 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.

In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (72.9).

Belmont sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule