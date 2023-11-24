The Belmont Bruins (2-2) face the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Palestra. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Belmont Stats Insights

  • The Bruins shot at a 47.2% clip from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of the Hawks averaged.
  • Last season, Belmont had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Bruins were the 270th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 109th.
  • The Bruins put up only 1.8 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Hawks allowed their opponents to score (74.7).
  • When it scored more than 74.7 points last season, Belmont went 14-5.

Belmont Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Belmont scored 79.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.7.
  • In 2022-23, the Bruins conceded 4.3 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (72.9).
  • Belmont sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.2%) than away (36.3%).

Belmont Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Furman L 99-76 Timmons Arena
11/14/2023 Berry W 93-59 Curb Event Center
11/17/2023 @ Arizona L 100-68 McKale Center
11/24/2023 Monmouth - Palestra
11/25/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/26/2023 Lafayette - Palestra

