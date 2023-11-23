Vanderbilt vs. NC State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 23
The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1), winners of three straight as well. The Wolfpack are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|NC State
|-7.5
|142.5
Commodores Betting Records & Stats
- Vanderbilt played 19 games last season that ended with over 142.5 points.
- The Commodores had a 143.4-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.9 more points than the point total for this game.
- The Commodores beat the spread 18 times in 37 games last year.
- Last season, Vanderbilt was the underdog 19 times and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.
- The Commodores had a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +280 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|NC State
|18
|60%
|77.7
|149.6
|70.8
|142.3
|147.7
|Vanderbilt
|19
|59.4%
|71.9
|149.6
|71.5
|142.3
|138.8
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- The Commodores averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wolfpack gave up to opponents (70.8).
- When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Vanderbilt went 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|NC State
|15-15-0
|3-6
|15-15-0
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|7-3
|20-12-0
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|NC State
|Vanderbilt
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-6
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-3-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|71.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.4
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
