The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) take a three-game win streak into a road matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1), winners of three straight as well. The Wolfpack are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -7.5 142.5

Commodores Betting Records & Stats

Vanderbilt played 19 games last season that ended with over 142.5 points.

The Commodores had a 143.4-point average over/under in their outings last year, 0.9 more points than the point total for this game.

The Commodores beat the spread 18 times in 37 games last year.

Last season, Vanderbilt was the underdog 19 times and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.

The Commodores had a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +280 or more by bookmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 18 60% 77.7 149.6 70.8 142.3 147.7 Vanderbilt 19 59.4% 71.9 149.6 71.5 142.3 138.8

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Commodores averaged only 1.1 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wolfpack gave up to opponents (70.8).

When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Vanderbilt went 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 15-15-0 3-6 15-15-0 Vanderbilt 18-14-0 7-3 20-12-0

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Vanderbilt 15-2 Home Record 14-6 4-6 Away Record 5-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

