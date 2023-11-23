Vanderbilt vs. NC State November 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) will face the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Top Players (2022-23)
- Liam Robbins: 15 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 3 BLK
- Tyrin Lawrence: 13.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Manjon: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Wright: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 8.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
NC State Top Players (2022-23)
- Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Vanderbilt Rank
|Vanderbilt AVG
|NC State AVG
|NC State Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|202nd
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|34
|54th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|60th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|304th
|11.5
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|9.1
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.