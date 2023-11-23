The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

Vanderbilt put together a 10-1 straight up record in games it shot above 44.4% from the field.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Commodores' 71.9 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.

Vanderbilt put together a 12-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.

The Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 away.

Vanderbilt drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).

