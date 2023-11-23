The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1), who have won three straight as well. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
Vanderbilt Stats Insights

  • The Commodores shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
  • Vanderbilt put together a 10-1 straight up record in games it shot above 44.4% from the field.
  • The Commodores were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
  • The Commodores' 71.9 points per game last year were only 1.1 more points than the 70.8 the Wolfpack allowed to opponents.
  • Vanderbilt put together a 12-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.8 points.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 away.
  • The Commodores allowed 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 away.
  • Vanderbilt drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 74-67 Memorial Gymnasium
11/14/2023 UNC Greensboro W 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 Central Arkansas W 75-71 Memorial Gymnasium
11/23/2023 NC State - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Boston College - Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Alabama A&M - Memorial Gymnasium

