The Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOXsports.com

Tennessee vs. Indiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers' 77.1 points per game last year were 15.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

Tennessee went 21-7 last season when allowing fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Hoosiers put up were 15 more points than the Volunteers allowed (65.9).

Indiana went 25-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

The Hoosiers made 49.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.1 percentage points higher than the Volunteers allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Volunteers shot at a 43.3% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers averaged.

