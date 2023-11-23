The NHL has 14 games on its Wednesday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Canucks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Rantanen's stats: 11 goals in 17 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Canucks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 17 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 17 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +100 to score

Capitals vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 15 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Jets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Kucherov's stats: 13 goals in 18 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +125 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • McDavid's stats: 6 goals in 15 games

Kyle Connor (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Lightning

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Connor's stats: 14 goals in 17 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +130 to score

Devils vs. Red Wings

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 11 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score

Canadiens vs. Ducks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 18 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +135 to score

Oilers vs. Hurricanes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22
  • Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 17 games

