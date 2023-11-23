Fantasy Football Week 12 WR Rankings
It's Week 12 of the NFL season, and if you're looking for fantasy rankings -- specifically regarding WRs -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 12
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Targets/Game
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|254.9
|25.5
|10.8
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|232.7
|23.3
|11.3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|214.7
|21.5
|9.5
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|208.5
|19
|10
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|205.3
|20.5
|9.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|192.1
|21.3
|10.9
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|189.7
|19
|10.6
|D.J. Moore
|Bears
|182
|16.5
|7.3
|Makea Nacua
|Rams
|177.8
|17.8
|10.3
|Adam Thielen
|Panthers
|175.2
|17.5
|9.7
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|168
|16.8
|8.2
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|162.1
|14.7
|10.1
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|154.9
|14.1
|6.5
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|153.7
|15.4
|9.8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|150.1
|16.7
|6.8
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|147.8
|16.4
|7.4
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|139.7
|14
|9.4
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|136.9
|13.7
|6.2
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|136.6
|15.2
|7.1
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|135.2
|13.5
|6.8
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|134.9
|13.5
|6.9
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|133.8
|13.4
|7.7
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|132.4
|12
|7.8
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|131.9
|13.2
|8
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|131.5
|13.2
|7.4
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|131.5
|13.2
|7.8
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|130.7
|13.1
|10.3
|Calvin Ridley
|Jaguars
|126.2
|12.6
|7
|D.K. Metcalf
|Seahawks
|122.6
|13.6
|7.9
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|120.7
|13.4
|7.4
|Marquise Brown
|Cardinals
|119.9
|10.9
|7.8
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|119.7
|10.9
|6.5
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|119.6
|12
|6.5
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|116.9
|11.7
|6.8
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|116.8
|11.7
|5.1
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|115.5
|11.6
|7.5
|Gabriel Davis
|Bills
|111.8
|11.2
|5.5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|109.1
|21.8
|10.6
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|108.8
|10.9
|5
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|107.3
|10.7
|6
|Tyler Boyd
|Bengals
|103.5
|10.4
|6.7
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|101.7
|10.2
|4.6
|Drake London
|Falcons
|100.3
|11.1
|6.8
|Kendrick Bourne
|Patriots
|100
|12.5
|6.9
|Jahan Dotson
|Commanders
|99.3
|9
|5.7
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|96.8
|12.1
|5
|Tutu Atwell
|Rams
|95.6
|9.6
|5.7
|Curtis Samuel
|Commanders
|92.3
|9.2
|5.1
|Michael Thomas
|Saints
|89.8
|9
|6.4
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|87.3
|9.7
|4.8
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|84.5
|8.5
|5.4
|Jerry Jeudy
|Broncos
|83.9
|9.3
|5.6
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|83.5
|9.3
|4.3
|K.J. Osborn
|Vikings
|83.4
|8.3
|5.1
|Josh Reynolds
|Lions
|83.3
|9.3
|4.1
|Elijah Moore
|Browns
|82.5
|8.3
|6.4
|Darius Slayton
|Giants
|77.9
|7.1
|4.5
|Rondale Moore
|Cardinals
|75.5
|6.9
|3.8
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|71.8
|10.3
|7.3
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Ravens
|71.4
|7.9
|4.7
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|12:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New England Patriots at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Buffalo Bills at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 27
|ABC/ESPN
