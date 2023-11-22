Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Williamson County, Tennessee today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillsboro High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Franklin, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Franklin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ravenwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Brentwood, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.