The North Alabama Lions (3-1) go up against the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

This season, the Skyhawks have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Lions' opponents have made.

In games UT Martin shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Lions are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Skyhawks sit at 25th.

The Skyhawks record 80.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 66.8 the Lions allow.

When UT Martin scores more than 66.8 points, it is 3-0.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Martin averaged 88.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.1 points per contest.

The Skyhawks allowed 72.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, UT Martin performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.7% three-point percentage in road games.

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule