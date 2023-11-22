Will Tyson Barrie find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

Barrie is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Barrie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 2 0 2 17:45 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:11 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:55 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

