The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

Tennessee Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson: 22 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

22 PTS, 11.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kevin McCullar: 19 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 8.4 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK KJ Adams: 10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Dajuan Harris: 7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Elmarko Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kansas Players to Watch

Tennessee vs. Kansas Stat Comparison

Kansas Rank Kansas AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank 39th 85.8 Points Scored 76.4 171st 105th 66 Points Allowed 60 24th 76th 37.6 Rebounds 35.6 119th 314th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 219th 139th 7.8 3pt Made 8.2 116th 1st 25.4 Assists 14 145th 277th 13.8 Turnovers 10.8 107th

