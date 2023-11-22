The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Blue Hose are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The point total is set at 137.5 in the matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -6.5 137.5

Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points just twice this season.

Tennessee Tech's average game total this season has been 143.2, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Tennessee Tech has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Tennessee Tech has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

This season, the Golden Eagles have been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Tennessee Tech has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 3 60% 77.3 142.1 68 146.4 139.7 Tennessee Tech 2 50% 64.8 142.1 78.4 146.4 142.3

Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends

The Golden Eagles score an average of 64.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0 Tennessee Tech 2-2-0 2-1 2-2-0

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Tennessee Tech 5-9 Home Record 11-5 0-15 Away Record 4-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

