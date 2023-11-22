The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Presbyterian (-5.5) 135.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Presbyterian (-4.5) 136.5 -213 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Presbyterian has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Blue Hose's five games have hit the over.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee Tech ranks seventh-best in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+2000). However, our computer rankings are much less optimistic, ranking the team 325th, a difference of 318 spots.

Tennessee Tech has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.