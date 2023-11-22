The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Blue Hose have averaged.
  • This season, Tennessee Tech has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.
  • The Golden Eagles score an average of 64.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68 points, Tennessee Tech is 1-1.

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee Tech scored 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.
  • The Golden Eagles gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Lipscomb L 96-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/16/2023 Midway W 82-70 Hooper Eblen Arena
11/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 68-63 McKenzie Arena
11/22/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/28/2023 Western Carolina - Hooper Eblen Arena
11/30/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall

