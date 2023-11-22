The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Tennessee Tech Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Blue Hose have averaged.

This season, Tennessee Tech has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 64.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68 points, Tennessee Tech is 1-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Tennessee Tech scored 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.

The Golden Eagles gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule