How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Tennessee Tech Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 38% shooting opponents of the Blue Hose have averaged.
- This season, Tennessee Tech has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 290th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Hose sit at 314th.
- The Golden Eagles score an average of 64.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 68 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68 points, Tennessee Tech is 1-1.
Tennessee Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee Tech scored 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.7.
- The Golden Eagles gave up 70.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee Tech knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (38.1%) as well.
Tennessee Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 96-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/16/2023
|Midway
|W 82-70
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 68-63
|McKenzie Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/28/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
