The Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) take on the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It begins at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Tennessee matchup.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Tennessee vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Kansas has won two games against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of four times this season.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 With odds of +2000, Tennessee has been given a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

