The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (36.1%).

This season, Tennessee has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.

The Volunteers put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 4-1 when it scores more than 66 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up more points at home (76.7 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.

Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule