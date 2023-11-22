Two of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (fourth in the conference at 12-4-1) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 13-4-2), square off on Wednesday, November 22 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Golden Knights (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have put together an 11-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has an 8-1 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Dallas' games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals nine times.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Vegas has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +110.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Vegas has played nine games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 60 (8th) Goals 64 (4th) 47 (8th) Goals Allowed 47 (8th) 12 (18th) Power Play Goals 15 (6th) 7 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas is 4-6-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its last 10 games.

Dallas went over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Stars have had an average of 6.0 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars create the eighth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 60 this season.

The Stars are ranked eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 47 total goals (2.8 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +13.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has covered the spread twice and is 5-4-1 overall in its past 10 games.

Four of Vegas' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are averaging 8.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Golden Knights have scored the fourth-most goals (64 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, allowing 47 goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank eighth.

Their +17 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

