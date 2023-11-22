Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sevier County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Sevier County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sevier County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West High School at Sevier County High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Alcoa, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
